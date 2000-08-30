Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:
Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.More >>
President Trump’s administration has issued a permit Friday to build the Keystone XL pipeline.More >>
The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Pine Mountain, GA man for criminal attempt home invasion and several other charges.More >>
“If I hadn’t been out of town, my wife could have died,” said a Phenix City homeowner as he described the scene of a fire taking over his back yard. Within a matter of minutes, flames, engulfed his backyard shed, which destroyed hundreds of family heirlooms and personal belongings.More >>
A scary situation for two teenage girls as police search for a man behind a crime in broad daylight: A break-in at a house on Primrose Road, while the girls were inside the home.More >>
A routine traffic stop initiates a high-speed chase involving three motorcycles and the Georgia State Patrol.More >>
A dedication ceremony has been announced to renamed Georgia Southwestern State University’s public safety building in memory of two fallen police officers.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a suspect in a business burglary.More >>
The Eufaula Police Department is asking the public’s help with identifying another person of interest in connection with the shooting incident at the Winn-Dixie Wednesday night.More >>
Troup County Superior Court found an Alabama woman guilty of stealing more than $100,000 from a local nonprofit organization and the Board of Education.More >>
A donation drive will be held on Saturday, March 25 for those who lost everything in a fire at Sherwood Arms Apartments in Columbus.More >>
If you still haven't filed your 2016 taxes you're not alone.More >>
On Thursday, March 24, 2017, the Auburn Police Division arrested Patrick William Bentley, age 28 and Rodney James Vite, age 24, both from Auburn on numerous warrants.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are asking for the public's help again in search of a missing teen. Mariah Walton, 14, has run away for the second time this week and she is frequently in the area of Forsyth St. and Bell St.More >>
The man police say is connected to the first homicide in Columbus pleaded not guilty in a first appearance in recorder's court on Friday. William Washington was given bond at $50,000 and his case now goes to superior court.More >>
A LaGrange teen is making big strides as she won the Miss Callaway High School pageant and received a full ride to the University of Alabama. Iyanla Mosley, who is a senior, participated and won the title of Miss Callaway High School 2017 Thursday night.More >>
Law enforcement arrested Misrael Martinez in Meriwether County March 21 for Trafficking in Methamphetamine. Martinez is currently held in the Meriwether County Jail. No bond has been set.More >>
Auburn, AL welcomed a new Stein Mart this week. The store opened March 23 and was celebrated with a grand opening event. The first 200 customers received a free Stein Mart tote bag and a chance to receive one of ten Stein Mart Gift Cards ranging from $50-$500.More >>
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.More >>
The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.More >>
The fourth annual Spring Food Truck Festival returns to Uptown Columbus Saturday, March 25. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Woodruff Park and Dillingham Bridge will be a food truck destination.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
A product made right here in the Chattahoochee Valley was one of the winners in the University of Georgia’s 2017 Flavor of Georgia contest.More >>
In Partnership with National Geographic, the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site will be hosting a BioBlitz event this weekend.More >>
Cochlear America is helping people in the Chattahoochee Valley suffering from hearing loss with new technology.More >>
Students and parents whose Maryland high school has been dragged into the national immigration debate declined to comment about an alleged rape case involving a 14-year-old girl and a suspect authorities say came...More >>
In less than a week, 10-year-old Nya King's diagnosis went from strep throat to cancer.More >>
Two Waffle House employees trade blows while on the job. Video of the fight was taken inside the Opelika Road location in Auburn Sunday.More >>
These women have been leaders on the global stage, whether by leading countries or setting nationwide agendas.More >>
We all have them and we all love them, today is a day dedicated to our furry friends as Monday is National Love Your Pet Day!More >>
The North Charleston man who pleaded guilty to the abuse of a dog that has since become an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals has received a sentence of five years.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
Keepers say April's moody behavior is a positive sign toward imminent labor.More >>
One man is custody after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase in Lee County.More >>
Just before 3:00 a.m. Trooper Strickland attempted to pullover 28-year-old Willie Sheard of Albany, at Lovers Lane Road, near Forrester Parkway.More >>
The city of Savannah is in the beginning stages of some changes to the downtown area that would make way for more convenient and affordable places to live.More >>
A donation drive will be held on Saturday, March 25 for those who lost everything in a fire at Sherwood Arms Apartments in Columbus.More >>
The SCMPD is asking for the public's help to identify two male suspects wanted for armed robbery and carjacking.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are asking for the public's help again in search of a missing teen. Mariah Walton, 14, has run away for the second time this week and she is frequently in the area of Forsyth St. and Bell St.More >>
At Saturday’s West Alabama Heart Walk in Tuscaloosa, hundreds of people will be out to fight back against the number one killer of Alabamians: heart disease. For many of the walkers, like Jheovanny Gomez, the cause is personal.More >>
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced it is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction of a person or persons responsible for the homicide of Joseph Elmer “Buddy” Broughton.More >>
Two men have been arrested in the drive-by shooting death of a teenager in Brighton last weekend.More >>
Anniston police are searching for a woman last seen at the Anniston City Library on March 20.More >>
On Thursday, March 24, 2017, the Auburn Police Division arrested Patrick William Bentley, age 28 and Rodney James Vite, age 24, both from Auburn on numerous warrants.More >>
It's your last chance to watch some great movies and shows before they leave Netflix.More >>
Having a drink each day may help protect a person's heart against disease, a large-scale study suggests.More >>
When people are diagnosed with cancer, it's easy to overlook the toll the disease also takes on their caregivers, say social workers who specialize in cancer care.More >>
Bryan Cranston is a serious actor. His performance as Walter White on Breaking Bad is one of the greatest in TV history. He played President Lyndon Johnson on stage.More >>
Make your refund work for you and your business by putting those dollars to good use.More >>
