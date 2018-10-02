LIST: Fall festivals around the Chattahoochee Valley

Fall Festivals in the Chattahoochee Valley
By Alex Jones | October 1, 2018 at 10:44 PM EST - Updated October 18 at 1:55 PM

(WTVM) - It’s October and that means families can start having some fun at fall festivals all over the Chattahoochee Valley.

Take a look at our list below and find out where you can take your kiddos!

Saturday, Oct. 20

Hummingbird Festival in Hogansville

  • 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • Free parking and free admission

Grand Opening of Historic Westville

  • 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
  • $10 Admission for adults, $5 for children K-12, $8 AD military/college student with valid ID

Fall Festival at Lane Southern Orchards in Fort Valley

  • 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

OctoberFest at Florence Marina State Park

  • 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
  • $1 tickets and $5 parking

Sunday, Oct. 21

Hummingbird Festival in Hogansville

  • 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • Free parking and free admission

St. Luke Harvest Festival

  • 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
  • Wristbands $15 in advance and $20 at the door

Friday, Oct. 26

Trunk or Treat at Martin Army Festival

  • 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Troop Command Parking Lot

Saturday, Oct. 27

Midland UMC Fall Festival

  • 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
  • Free Admission

Not-So-Spooky Halloween Festival at The Rock Ranch

  • 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Bring pups on a leash!

Halloween in the Park at F.D.R. State Park

  • 10:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
  • $3-5 parking

Trunk or Treat at Headquarter Nissan

  • 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
  • Free flashlight for the first 100 kids

Spooktacular Halloween Festival

  • 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
  • 14th St. Frank K. Martin Pedestrian Bridge
  • Free

MyChurch Trunk or Treat

  • 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
  • Free

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Fall Festival at Pop Austin Recreation Center

  • 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Ark-in-the-Park

  • 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
  • Britt David Park in Columbus
  • Free

Fall Festival at River of Life Church in Hamilton

  • 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
  • Free, with $2 laser tag

Central Baptist Fun and Faith Fall Festival in Columbus

  • 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
  • Central Baptist Church
  • Free

Gentian Church Candy CARnival

  • 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Operation: Cops and Treats

  • 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • The Public Safety Building located at 510 10th St. 
  • Free admission

