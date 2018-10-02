LIST: Fall festivals around the Chattahoochee Valley

(WTVM) - It’s October and that means families can start having some fun at fall festivals all over the Chattahoochee Valley.
Take a look at our list below and find out where you can take your kiddos!
Saturday, Oct. 20
Hummingbird Festival in Hogansville
- 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Free parking and free admission
Grand Opening of Historic Westville
- 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- $10 Admission for adults, $5 for children K-12, $8 AD military/college student with valid ID
Fall Festival at Lane Southern Orchards in Fort Valley
- 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
OctoberFest at Florence Marina State Park
- 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
- $1 tickets and $5 parking
Sunday, Oct. 21
Hummingbird Festival in Hogansville
- 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Free parking and free admission
St. Luke Harvest Festival
- 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Wristbands $15 in advance and $20 at the door
Friday, Oct. 26
Trunk or Treat at Martin Army Festival
- 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Troop Command Parking Lot
Saturday, Oct. 27
Midland UMC Fall Festival
- 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- Free Admission
Not-So-Spooky Halloween Festival at The Rock Ranch
- 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Bring pups on a leash!
Halloween in the Park at F.D.R. State Park
- 10:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- $3-5 parking
Trunk or Treat at Headquarter Nissan
- 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Free flashlight for the first 100 kids
Spooktacular Halloween Festival
- 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- 14th St. Frank K. Martin Pedestrian Bridge
- Free
MyChurch Trunk or Treat
- 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Free
Wednesday, Oct. 31
Fall Festival at Pop Austin Recreation Center
- 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Ark-in-the-Park
- 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Britt David Park in Columbus
- Free
Fall Festival at River of Life Church in Hamilton
- 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Free, with $2 laser tag
Central Baptist Fun and Faith Fall Festival in Columbus
- 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Central Baptist Church
- Free
Gentian Church Candy CARnival
- 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Operation: Cops and Treats
- 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- The Public Safety Building located at 510 10th St.
- Free admission
