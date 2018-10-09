Voter registration deadline passed in GA, Alabamians have few days left

(WTVM) - Residents in Georgia who want to have a say in who will win the midterm elections, including both gubernatorial races, are out of time to register to vote and those in Alabama have just a few more days to do so.
If you live in Georgia and want to have a say in whether Brian Kemp or Stacey Abrams will take over the governor’s seat, Oct. 9 was the last day to register to vote.
You can do so for free at the Georgia Secretary of State’s website by clicking here, using the free GA SOS mobile app or mailing in your registration.
Voters in Alabama have a few more days to make sure they are registered before the deadline comes up on Monday, Oct. 22.
You can do so for free at the Alabama Secretary of State’s website by clicking here.
