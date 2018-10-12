AU student facing felony charges after allegedly assaulting a Lyft driver

By Parker Branton | October 12, 2018 at 9:37 AM EST - Updated October 12 at 10:39 PM

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - An Auburn University student is now facing felony charges after police say he assaulted a Lyft driver.

Jess Ralston, 20, was arrested in late September at the social apartment complex in auburn on misdemeanor charges .

Police say since the arrest the victim, 58-year-old Lennie Hartzog had surgery to fix her injuries which justifies upgrading the charges.

Hartzog needed more than 30 staples in her shoulder and arm after she says Ralston assaulted her.

The rides haring driver hired auburn attorney Trip Walton and is seeking legal action in this case.

