Beyonce, Jay Z appear at City of Hope cancer charity event

The singer's vocals soared as she performed three ballads including her 2009 smash hit "Halo" and "Ava Maria" after saluting the character of Warner/Chappell Music Publishing CEO Jon Platt at the City of Hope gala near Los Angeles on Thursday night. She took the stage following her husband, Jay Z, who presented Platt with the Spirit of Life award during a charity event that raised more than $6 million.