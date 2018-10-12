Michael death toll climbs to 6

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Six people were killed Thursday as Tropical Storm Michael roared across Virginia.
According to Virginia State Police, the six deaths were in:
- Charlotte County, where two people were swept away in flood waters after a vehicle became stranded on a bridge. A man’s body was recovered Friday morning; A woman’s body was recovered Saturday morning.
- Pittsylvania County, where a man drowned after he was swept away from his vehicle.
- City of Danville, where two people died in vehicle-flooded related incidents.
- Hanover County, where a firefighter was killed in a crash.
The National Weather Service in Wakefield confirmed that seven tornadoes hit Virginia on Thursday.
Heavy rain dumped as much as 9 inches of rain in the Richmond area. At one point, the Virginia Department of Transportation said 1,000 roads were closed.
Dominion Energy also reported that a half million people were without power at the height of the storm.
