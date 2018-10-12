Michael death toll climbs to 6

A downed tree struck a car in Keysville. (Source: James Patterson)
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 12, 2018 at 7:01 AM EST - Updated October 13 at 5:19 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Six people were killed Thursday as Tropical Storm Michael roared across Virginia.

According to Virginia State Police, the six deaths were in:

  • Charlotte County, where two people were swept away in flood waters after a vehicle became stranded on a bridge. A man’s body was recovered Friday morning; A woman’s body was recovered Saturday morning. 
  • Pittsylvania County, where a man drowned after he was swept away from his vehicle.
  • City of Danville, where two people died in vehicle-flooded related incidents.
  • Hanover County, where a firefighter was killed in a crash.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield confirmed that seven tornadoes hit Virginia on Thursday.

Heavy rain dumped as much as 9 inches of rain in the Richmond area. At one point, the Virginia Department of Transportation said 1,000 roads were closed.

Dominion Energy also reported that a half million people were without power at the height of the storm.

