Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom partners with Ronald McDonald House Charities for soft opening

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Old Chicago Pizza Restaurant and Taproom in Columbus announced its partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities for its soft opening event and fundraising campaign.
On Friday, October 12, and Saturday, October 13, supporters and the community are encouraged to reserve a spot for lunch or dinner and try Old Chicago before it officially opens.
Meals and nonalcoholic beverages are free.
“So, for our soft opening, food is complimentary. Anything nonalcoholic is complimentary. Full price on our alcohol, but every dollar that is taken in for sales is given to the Ronald McDonald House. We recoup no money. We give everything that's coming in to Ronald McDonald House," said David Stinson, assistant general manager at Old Chicago Pizza.
All proceeds from Friday and Saturday will go to the Ronald McDonald House of West Georgia.
