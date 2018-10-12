4 people injured, 1 hospitalized following two-car accident in Troup County

By Jasmine Agyemang | October 12, 2018 at 8:43 AM EST - Updated October 12 at 8:06 PM

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Four people were injured and one person was life-flighted following an two-car accident in front of Troup County High School.

The accident happened at approximately 8:25 a.m. Friday.

A 15-year-old male was flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment, but his condition is unknown at this time.

The other people injured were a 49-year-old woman, a 16-year-old female and a 14-year-old female.

The severity of their injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

#Breaking Accident in front of Troup high school. 1 person injured and life-flighted. #TroupCountyBreakingNews Troup County Breaking News

Posted by BrianandLonna Matthews on Friday, October 12, 2018

