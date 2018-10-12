South GA residents search for supplies in surrounding counties; thousands still without power after Hurricane Michael

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - “Do what we can do to make it, until the power comes back on.”
Amy Conner lives in Albany Georgia, an area hit hard by Hurricane Michael. She’s one of thousands without power—and one of many traveling an hour and a half away to Cusseta to load up on essentials—food, water, ice and gas.
“I’m bringing supplies with me for my family that doesn’t have water or power," says Conner.
Just off of Highway 280, Coleman’s Grocery in Cusseta was a packed parking lot Friday with customers from all over South Georgia—Richland, Lumpkin, Cuthbert. Residents say Cusseta is one of the only nearby towns where they can buy groceries and gas due to power outages in the surrounding counties.
“With the majority of the power down, there’s not electrical for the water pumps to maintain so a lot of people are having to come up from cities and travel to get necessities like water," says Barry Clark, who is helping his aunt who was impacted by the power outages.
“Its nerve racking but it [sic] ain’t terrible,"says Ronnie Jones.
Kenna Pate lives in Cusseta and she’s stocking up on groceries and essentials, but for a much different reason.
Pate just bought close to $300 worth of groceries at Coleman’s. She’s making dinner for her entire neighborhood tonight because she’s one of the only houses in her area with power.
“You know we were very fortunate to not loose power in our house. And then I hear all my neighbors and my friends, people in these surrounding communities that they’re not going to have power for weeks. I feel guilty, you know we went through the same storm they went through," says Pate.
Pate says in recent difficult times, South Georgia and communities effected by Michael need all the support they can get.
“Just showing an act of kindness to them," says Pate.
