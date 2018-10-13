African youth opposition movement aims to drive change

In this photo taken on Friday Oct. 12, 2018, Kyadondo MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine gestures, during an interview, in Nairobi Kenya. Popular young opposition leaders from East Africa say they are uniting efforts with others in West and Southern Africa to form a movement to drive change against the misrule that has plagued the continent. Kenyan legislator Babu Owino said late Friday in a talk with Ugandan pop star-turned-opposition figure Robert Kyagulanyi and Kenyan activist-turned-politician Boniface Mwangi they are reaching out to South Africa's Julius Malema and Zimbabwe's Nelson Chamisa, among others. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) (AP)