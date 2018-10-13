Annual Toys for Tots drive underway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The annual Toys for Tots drive is now underway in Columbus, GA.
Toys for Tots is organized by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots Foundation. The program started in 1995 following approval of the Secretary of Defense.
Anyone wanting to participate can register now until November 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The site for registration and donation is located at Gwendolyn Wikes Rainbow Center at 2201 Buena Vista Road.
Monetary donations can also be made on the website.
