Auburn man killed following a single-vehicle accident in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - A single vehicle accident has claimed the life of an Auburn man.
Jeremy Maurice Dowdell was a passenger in the 2004 GMC Yukon that overturned on October 13, around 4:45 a.m.
Dowdell was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
32-year old Dowdell was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver along with the three other passengers were transported to the hospital for treatment to injuries.
The Alabama State Troopers will continue to investigate the accident.
