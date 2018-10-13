Columbus business owner donates supplies after hurricane destroys home in Mexico Beach

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A local business owner is feeling the effects of the damage of Hurricane Michael on a personal level. His summer home was destroyed and now he’s wanting to help others any way he can.
“Your brain won’t accept what your eyes are seeing when you go. It’s almost like we’ve been to a movie. It wasn’t sinking in. So surreal,” says Terry Hurley.
Hurley says he had a summer home in Mexico Beach, Florida for more than 50 years. Before and after photos show the amount of damage done to the home. “When I saw the house, it was grief when I saw the people in need. It was almost horror.
"You can’t believe people are having to live like that,” says Hurley.
“It’s just devastating. I’ve never thought it would be gone like this. It’s the saddest thing I’ve ever seen. Sad for us, but we’re sad for everyone else. The community is just rocked right now. It’s very sad,” says Hurley’s daughter, Kellie Oliver.
Hurley along with family, friends, and team members at Dinglewood Pharmacy on Macon Road are taking a trip back to Mexico Beach, between Port Saint Joe and Panama City, to give supplies and resources to those in need. The supplies were donated from those all over the Chattahoochee Valley. They say they’re giving them to the American Red Cross.
They say they’re meeting the Red Cross there and they will distribute it for them.
When asked why, they say, “we’re doing this because I feel in my gut somebody would do it for me. If the shoe was on the other foot, someone would step up,” says Hurley.
“It’s actually made me feel a little bit better. It’s kind of occupied us and makes us feel like we can help them out a little bit. To turn our sadness to making them feel better. Just to help them out. We want them to rebuild and get back up,” says Oliver.
They have more than 300 cases of water and two trailers of supplies.
