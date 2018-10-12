Georgia mother jailed after daughter left home alone with dead dogs

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG)
- An Augusta mother is being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center after her daughter was found wandering the streets of South Augusta alone.
According to an incident report obtained from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, just after 8 a.m. on Sept. 27, deputies responded to the intersection of Williams Dr. and Old Louisville Rd for reports of a child walking in the street. Deputies spoke with a witness who told them she found the 7-year-old girl walking alone and crying. The girl told her that her mother, now identified as 28-year-old Monquetta Daiele Holder, left her alone with only chips and candy to eat while she was at work. The girl says her mother told her not to leave the home or answer the door. The girl told deputies she’d left the home to find her brother. Deputies say she smelled like she hadn’t bathed.
Holder arrived at the home before deputies entered. She left and returned with her son. The report states she told her boy to tell police his sister left the bus stop and went back home. However, after deputies spoke to him a second time, he repeated the same story his sister told them earlier.
The Division of Family and Children Services was called out to the girl’s home on Williams Dr. to observe the living conditions. Thirteen dogs were inside the home and had to be detained by Animal Control. Holder told them the dogs in the home belonged to her and she did not feel responsible for cleaning up after them. The responding deputy did a walkthrough of the home with DFCS and discovered the appalling conditions inside.
The children were turned over to DFCS custody. Monquetta Holder was arrested, charged with 2 counts of 2nd-degree cruelty to children and aggravated cruelty to animals.
Deputies spoke with Treanna Holder, Monquetta’s sister, who told them the dogs in the home were hers. She was arrested, charged with cruelty to animals.
Code Enforcement condemned the home. The deputy’s incident report says the smell in the home was “unbearable.”
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.