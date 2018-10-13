Gorgeous Weekend On Tap!

Perfect weather expected for your Saturday! NW flow will continue to bring dry air across the Valley, allowing for brilliant sunshine and dry weather. High’s look to top in the 70′s for today. As for tonight, might need the sweater with lows dropping down into the 50′s. Sunday looks like a repeat...just a tad warmer as an upper high tries to build in over the area. Monday and Tuesday look warmer with highs in the low to mid 80′s with a chance of rain Tuesday as our next cold front moves through. As a result, Wednesday through Friday look dry with highs in the 70′s and lows in the 50′s! After a hot start to fall I know everybody is loving this cooler weather! Stronger cold front looks to move through next weekend!