Grand jury dismisses murder charge against Selma woman

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - A Dallas County Grand Jury on Friday dismissed a murder charge against Jackquelin Dixon, who shot and killed her husband during a confrontation in August.
The argument began when Carl Dixon was taking out the trash and saw a used condom fall out. He presumed his estranged wife had been cheating on him. Jackquelin Dixon shot Carl Dixon once in the chest and he died in the driveway.
"The grand jury decided that she acted in self defense after she and her husband argued over the condom," District Attorney Michael Jackson said on Friday.
The shooting took place in the 2100 block of Church Street. There were no witnesses to the shooting, but Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier said in August that the police investigation matched the statement made by Jackquelin Dixon.
She called 911 after the shooting and was cooperative with police, Collier said. She was booked into the Dallas County Jail and posted her $100,000 bond.
The couple was reportedly in the process of reconciling their marriage. Jackquelin Dixon had taken out a restraining order against her husband two years ago, but that order had not been enforced because police said she often invited him back to the house.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.