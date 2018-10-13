Sports Overtime: Week 9

Sports Overtime: Week 9 Highlights Pt. 1
By Olivia Gunn | October 12, 2018 at 7:33 PM EST - Updated October 13 at 12:19 AM
Sports Overtime: Week 9 Highlights Pt. 2
Sports Overtime Week 9: Which of these deserves to be Play of the Week?

WTVM) - – It’s week nine for Sports Overtime and this week’s “Game of the Week” s Beulah vs. St. James.

Here is a list of games Sports Leader 9 will cover this weekend:

Pelham (48) vs. Chattahoochee County (6)

Macon County (15) vs. Schley County (37)

Taylor County (31) vs. Hawkinsville (3)

Central-Talbotton (14) vs. Marion County (56)

Manchester (22) vs. Brookstone (31)

Pacelli (25) vs. Greenville (22)

Heard County (58) vs. Jordan (6)

Kendrick (6) vs. Jackson (27)

Columbus (23) vs. Shaw (6)

LaGrange (14) vs. Troup (35)

Harris County (6) vs. Veterans (30)

Calvary Christian (36) vs. Lafayette Christian (6)

Piedmont (8) vs. Flint River (32)

Valwood (20) vs. Southland (35)

Loachapoka (0) vs. Lanett (42)

Saint James (49) vs. Beulah (20)

Greenville (34) vs. Beauregard (13)

Eufaula (52) vs. Russell County (31)

Opelika (30) vs. Calera (10)

R.E. Lee (17) vs. Central (44)

Smiths Station (0) vs. Auburn (34)

Alabama Christian (8) vs. LaFayette (6)

Chambers (46) vs. Meadowview (0)

Lakeside (7) vs. Edgewood (31)

Here are the Saturday games:

Hardaway vs. Dougherty

Westover vs. Carver

Spencer vs. Callaway

Postponed games:

Hardaway vs. Dougherty

Westover vs. Carver

Stewart County vs. Miller County

Randolph-Clay vs. Calhoun County

