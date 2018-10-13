Sports Overtime: Week 9

WTVM) - – It’s week nine for Sports Overtime and this week’s “Game of the Week” s Beulah vs. St. James.
Here is a list of games Sports Leader 9 will cover this weekend:
Pelham (48) vs. Chattahoochee County (6)
Macon County (15) vs. Schley County (37)
Taylor County (31) vs. Hawkinsville (3)
Central-Talbotton (14) vs. Marion County (56)
Manchester (22) vs. Brookstone (31)
Pacelli (25) vs. Greenville (22)
Heard County (58) vs. Jordan (6)
Kendrick (6) vs. Jackson (27)
Columbus (23) vs. Shaw (6)
LaGrange (14) vs. Troup (35)
Harris County (6) vs. Veterans (30)
Calvary Christian (36) vs. Lafayette Christian (6)
Piedmont (8) vs. Flint River (32)
Valwood (20) vs. Southland (35)
Loachapoka (0) vs. Lanett (42)
Saint James (49) vs. Beulah (20)
Greenville (34) vs. Beauregard (13)
Eufaula (52) vs. Russell County (31)
Opelika (30) vs. Calera (10)
R.E. Lee (17) vs. Central (44)
Smiths Station (0) vs. Auburn (34)
Alabama Christian (8) vs. LaFayette (6)
Chambers (46) vs. Meadowview (0)
Lakeside (7) vs. Edgewood (31)
Here are the Saturday games:
Hardaway vs. Dougherty
Westover vs. Carver
Spencer vs. Callaway
Postponed games:
Hardaway vs. Dougherty
Westover vs. Carver
Stewart County vs. Miller County
Randolph-Clay vs. Calhoun County
