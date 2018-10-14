LaGrange Police searching for suspect following an early morning stabbing

LaGrange police are investigating a stabbing on Wynwood Drive. (Source: LaGrange Police Department)
By Charnae Ware | October 14, 2018 at 1:25 PM EST - Updated October 14 at 1:25 PM

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - Lagrange Police are searching for a suspect involved in a stabbing that took place October 14, around 4:28 a.m.

Officers reported to 127 Wynwood Drive in reference to a victim who had been stabbed in the chest.

The victim suffered from non-threatening injury to his chest and was transported to West Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

Police ask if anyone has information to contact:

  • Detective John Slonaker: (706) 883-2643
  • Sergeant Kirby: (706) 883-2614 or
  • Troup County Crimestoppers: (706) 812-1000

