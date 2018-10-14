LaGrange Police searching for suspect following an early morning stabbing

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - Lagrange Police are searching for a suspect involved in a stabbing that took place October 14, around 4:28 a.m.
Officers reported to 127 Wynwood Drive in reference to a victim who had been stabbed in the chest.
The victim suffered from non-threatening injury to his chest and was transported to West Georgia Medical Center for treatment.
Police ask if anyone has information to contact:
- Detective John Slonaker: (706) 883-2643
- Sergeant Kirby: (706) 883-2614 or
- Troup County Crimestoppers: (706) 812-1000
