Patrick Baumann, rising star in Olympic circles, dies at 51

FILE - In this France, May 16, 2017 file photo, International Olympic Committee Evaluation Commission Chair Patrick Baumann, left, and new French President Emmanuel Macron make a singe representing the logo of Paris 2024 bid as they pose during a group photo at the Elysee palace in Paris. Patrick Baumann, the CEO-like secretary general of basketball’s world governing body who was seen as a potential IOC president, has died at the Youth Olympics it was announced on Sunday, Oct, 14 2018. He was 51. The International Basketball Federation says Baumann “unexpectedly succumbed to a heart attack” in Buenos Aires.(AP Photo/Michel Euler, file) (AP)