US lacks Latino historical sites and landmarks, scholars say

FILE - This Oct. 2, 2012, file photo shows the United Farm Workers of America flag and the Virgin of Guadalupe statue are part of an exhibit in the visitor center at La Paz, now the Cesar E. Chávez National Monument the property that served as the home and planning center of Chicano leader Cesar Chavez and his farmworker movement starting in the 1970's in Keene, Calif. Meanwhile, the site of his birthplace sits abandoned in Yuma, Ariz. The lack of historical markers and preserved historical sites connected to Latino civil rights worries scholars who feel the scarcity is affecting how Americans see Hispanics in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Gosia Wozniacka, File) (AP)