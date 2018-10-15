Bills, Raiders lose their QBs, and eventually their games

Derek Carr and Amari Cooper both left the Raiders' 27-3 loss to Seattle in London with injuries. Carr was holding his left arm gingerly after getting sacked six times by the Seahawks and wouldn't have returned to the game had Oakland gotten the ball back, though he said afterward he was OK. The bigger concern was for Cooper, the two-time Pro Bowl receiver who was evaluated for a concussion after a helmet-to-helmet hit from safety Bradley McDougald. Gruden believed it should have drawn a penalty.