Two shot, one killed in early morning shooting on 25th Ave.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently investigating an early morning shooting that claimed the life of one man and injured another.
57-year-old Curtis Lockhart and 57-year-old Alexander Jackson were found suffering from gunshot wounds on 25th Ave. and Alford St.
Both Lockhart and Jackson were taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms Lockhart was pronounced dead at the hospital just after 1:00 a.m.
His body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.
Jackson is currently listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact CPD’s Homicide Unit at (706) 225-4453.
