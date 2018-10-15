Customer appreciation block party highlights those battling cancer

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Hundreds came out for food and fun while supporting those fighting breast cancer.
Organizers at the Mel and Abe Barbershop on Seale Rd. in Phenix City are holding their annual customer appreciation block party for those in the community.
Roderick Benton says he has lived in Phenix City for all his life, and he says he holds his community close to his heart.
Benton was awarded for making a difference in the community.
“It’s real nice. It caught me by surprise. I’ve been here for like fifteen sixteen years. Everybody’s a family, ” says Benton
Mel Long, one of the event’s organizers says, “It’s about what you do in the community. They do an outstanding job in the community so we reward them at the end of the year.”
This is the seventeenth time they have held this party and organizers say it is all about giving back to those who do not get much support and appreciation for their dedication to their community.
Long says, “It’s everybody coming together you know.. it’s priceless. It’s all about the community. As you can see people from everywhere all over Georgia, Alabama you know”
They say there’s a big focus on supporting those who are in the battle with cancer.
“It’s definitely for cancer awareness. We’re not only doing it for breast cancer awareness but everyone with cancer. Every time we do it we do it for everyone with cancer,“ says long.
Organizers say overall more than a thousand people in attendance. They say today’s party is a great way to thank the community.
