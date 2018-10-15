LaGrange takes in dogs from Albany following damage from Hurricane Michael

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – The City of LaGrange Animal Services with the help of the LaGrange-Troup County Humane Society is taking in several dogs from Albany after Hurricane Michael damaged the Albany Animal Shelter.
LaGrange Animal Services Supervisor Chris Bussey is working with the Albany Humane Society to house ten dogs.
“It’s important to keep an open line of communication with other animal shelters and humane societies,” said Bussey.
The Albany Animal Shelter was damaged by a downed tree as Hurricane Michael stormed through the area. The shelter does not have power but is running on generators.
The majority of the 250 animals were in need of shelter. The LaGrange Animal Services is welcoming ten dogs who survived the storm.
Other communities taking in animals from Albany include Meriwether County, Georgia. Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Clearwater, Florida.
These animals are currently up for adoption for $75. That includes a voucher for the animal to be spayed or neutered, current vaccinations, and a microchip.
If you are interested in adopting any of the animals, please visit LaGrange Animal at 1390 Orchard Hill Rd Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. - 5p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
If you would like to donate to the Albany Hurricane Society click here.
