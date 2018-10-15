New pizza restaurant opens its doors in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A new pizza restaurant is opening its doors for the first time today.
Old Chicago will officially open its Columbus location on Whittlesey Blvd. on Oct. 15.
The grand opening event will grant the first 100 guests free pizza for a year.
The ribbon ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. and the doors will open at 11:00 a.m.
Omaha Brewing Company will join in on the grand opening festivities by tapping a special cask their seasonal coconut brown ale with vanilla and cocoa nibs at 5:00 p.m.
The restaurant’s operating hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. on Monday through Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to midnight on Sunday.
