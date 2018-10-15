Phenix City women’s ministry hosts breast cancer awareness brunch

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - The women of Destiny Ministries hosted a breast cancer brunch over the weekend.
The brunch took place at Bethel AME Church in Phenix City.
Attendees wore pink, pearls and black to show their support for survivors and those currently fighting the disease.
The theme for the event was ‘we are all in this together.’
Reverend Priscilla Wilson gave her testimony about being cancer-free for five years.
“I survived and the Lord will make a way somehow. I want to let them know what He did for me and He can do it for you,” said Rev. Wilson.
The money raised from the event will be donated to The Cancer Center in Newnan, GA.
