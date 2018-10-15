President Trump visits GA after areas hit hard by Hurricane Michael

(WTVM) - President Donald Trump and the First Lady arrived at Robins Air Force Base Monday as part of his busy schedule to visit spots hit the hardest by Hurricane Michael.
Trump started the day in Florida checking out the panhandle and worked his way n up to Georgia where almost 40 counties were approved for some type of federal assistance.
Governor Nathan Deal released a statement Monday saying, “On behalf of Georgians, I’m tremendously grateful for the immediate attention and extremely quick assistance President Trump and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are giving Georgia.”
Sumter and Dougherty are — two of the counties getting federal help close to the Columbus area.
Several counties in Alabama are also receiving federal help. Trump tweeting today, he is thinking about the great farmers in Alabama and this was the worst hit for affected areas in 50 years.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.