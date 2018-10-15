Running warm before our next blast of fall air

Once this next cold front comes through, another pleasant dose of fall air will settle into the Valley through the end of the week with lows back in the 50s and highs in the 70s. Believe or not, an even stronger cold front heads our way over the weekend; rain chances will go up a touch Saturday as the front passes through, followed by much cooler air—we’re talking highs potentially in the 60s and lows in the 40s! Looks like fall is finally winning the fight against the lingering summer heat thus far this season.