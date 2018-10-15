Top Stories on 9: Week in Review

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Last week Hurricane Michael hit the states causing damage in many of the areas. The community has been making efforts to help those who have lost power and those who have been displaced because the storm. Here are the top stories from the previous week in case you might have missed them:
The City of Auburn’s Industrial Development Board is purchasing a 40,000 square-foot facility for the relocation of the Food Bank of East Alabama.
After Hurricane Michael came through the Southeast states wiping out power in counties in Georgia, Georgia Power has worked to get power restored to 352,000 customers.
An advocacy group is demanding for the recall of nearly 3 million Hyundai and Kia cars amid widespread reports of the vehicles catching fire.
Personal information was accessed in 29 million accounts, according to a statement released on Friday.
Life Saver 3 of Auburn/Opelika left for Panama City beach to help with evacuating patients from a damaged hospital after Hurricane Michael hit the Panhandle. Many patients, families, and community member are in need of assistance as emergency groups asses the damage.
Though Storm Team 9 had you covered with Hurricane Michael impact there is one meteorologist that gave a special report on the storm that our viewers seemed to love.
Governor Kay Ivey awards funds to assist domestic violence victims just as we observe October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Sixteen domestic violence agencies across Alabama whose primary focus is to assist victims will receive additional financial assistance through the state’s Domestic Violence Trust Fund.
The final LaGrange firefighter has been released from the hospital! Firefighter Josh Williams had been in the hospital since September 3 after battling a structure fire.
A man was found dead in a vehicle following a shooting that happened in Phenix City. The Criminal Investigation Division of the Phenix City Police Department is still investigating this case.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.