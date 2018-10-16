East Alabama Medical Center hosts evening of remembrance for pregnancy, infant loss

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - People came together at East Alabama Medical Center to honor families who have suffered the loss of a baby.
October 15 marks National Day of Remembrance for those who have suffered a loss whether it was a miscarriage or stillborn. Families along with labor and delivery staff members honored those families during an event on Monday.
Candles were lit, scriptures were read, and prayers lifted. The names of the babies were written on brick pavers in their remembrance.
"It's a very lonely time so this is a great way for the community to come together and say that we remember your babies, and this is the place for you to be," said Erin Brown, faith community nurse coordinator.
The staff not only cares for the patients who have lost babies, but some staff member have also experienced losses.
