GUEST SEGMENT: Solcioty Fitness t-shirt fundraiser for thePiedmont Columbus Breast Cancer

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It is still Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a local fitness center is doing its part to raise awareness and funds.
Solcioty’s is having a t-shirt fundraiser where proceeds will benefit the Piedmont Columbus Breast Cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Solcioty Fitness is a heart rate-based studio that focuses on cardio, and strength training for all ages.
Exercise helps to lower chances of gaining the different types of cancer that can affect many people.
Karen Preston from society says that exercising helps with managing weight, boosting immune functions, lowering excess estrogen and insulin levels which can lead to certain types of cancer.
You can pick up a breast cancer pink t-shirt from Solcioty Fitness for $20.
