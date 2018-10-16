GUEST SEGMENT: 9th annual Paint the Town Pink

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - For the ninth year in a row, Paint the Town Pink is spreading awareness for breast cancer awareness across Uptown Columbus.
The 5K walk/run will begin with a parade of survivors starting at 10th St. and Broadway and stretching to Woodruff Park where the events will be held on Friday, Oct. 19.
The event’s benefactor is the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition, which helps provide financial assistance to those going through cancer treatment.
All proceeds from the event will stay local.
Register at Big Dog Running Company on Broadway from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. or online here.
