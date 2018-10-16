Headquarter Nissan hosts annual Charity Golf Tournament to benefit the homeless community

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A golf tournament to raise money for the homeless in the Chattahoochee Valley was held in Columbus Monday.
Around 100 people played in Headquarter Nissan’s 4th annual Charity Golf Tournament at the Green Island Hills Country Club.
WTVM was a sponsor for the event and raised approximately $25,000 for the Valley Rescue Mission. The money will be used for its new women’s shelter.
"This is such a blessing for Valley Rescue Mission to have this kind of support - corporate and otherwise. The golf tournament today helps kind of close everything out with the capital campaign, so we can open that building and start the hope and healing as soon as possible,” said Mitzi Oxford, development director of the Valley Rescue Mission.
The capital campaign is $5.8 million. The new shelter will open Nov. 4. Doubling the Valley Rescue Mission’s capacity of having to turn away 200 women and children each month.
