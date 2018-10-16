Prescription drugs, lower taxes, power J&J 3Q beat

Asked about a new government proposal that TV ads for brand-name drugs state the list price, pharmaceutical business head Jennifer Taubert told analysts on a conference call that J&J believes patients should have access to that information. But she said patients might not seek a treatment because of a high price, echoing the key industry trade group's position. The group, aiming to put its spin on the issue Monday, instead proposed putting prices and information on patients' likely out-of-pocket expenses and available financial aid on a website for each advertised drug.