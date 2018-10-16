National Guard called to Cuthbert, GA to assist in Hurricane Michael relief efforts

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - “One community, one heartbeat” is what the handwritten sign reads outside Nellie Packard’s Vintage Store in the square of Cuthbert.
It’s a testament and encouraging message, for the many people coming together following Hurricane Michael, all dealing with a disaster rare to the area.
“It’s kind of like a big camping trip!,” said Carisa Canon.
A longtime resident of Cuthbert, Canon is remaining positive following the difficult days without power and low stock of food.
Like many others, Canon lined up as the National Guard was on hand passing out cases of water to anyone in need.
“I’ve seen a lot of people helping out, volunteering. It’s been really great,” said Canon.
The people in Cuthbert said more than anything that the difficult days show the resilience in the city.
City officials, churches, and even college students are all doing their part to help those in need.
“We’re just passing out lemonade to those helping out in the town, and those who need drinks and supplies and stuff like that,” said Taylor Mitchell, an Andres College Basketball student.
The days following Hurricane Michael are proving to be more difficult for some areas.
People in Cuthbert are struggling to regain a sense of normalcy almost a week after the storm.
While many impassable streets are now clear and the majority of the county power is back up and running, many said the area still has a way to go.
Outside of Cuthbert, other areas in Randolph County are reporting spotty power service.
Power is expected to be fully restored in the coming days.
The city is responsible for removing debris and trees left in roadways.
The National Guard has been stationed in the city since Monday and are continuing to provide relief.
Cuthbert First Baptist Church is accepting all donations.
