Official: Tennessee woman, 4 kids killed in apparent murder-suicide

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP/RNN) — A Tennessee official says a mother and four children have been found dead at a home in Columbia.
Maury County District Attorney Brent Cooper tells news outlets that the family died in an apparent murder-suicide.
The dead children and mother Cynthia Collier, 55, were found by a family member Monday evening. Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland said it was an “isolated” crime and nobody else is suspected.
The children were identified as 14-year-old Bo Li, 14-year-old Meigan Lin, 15-year-old Lia Lin and 17-year-old Kaileigh Lin, the Nashville Tennessean reported.
Rowland confirmed in a news conference that all five died of gunshot wounds, with Collier dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The sheriff said she appeared to be “a very loving mother” exceot for this incident, and she appears to have suffered from mental health issues.
Information at the scene leads investigators to believe the incident is a murder-suicide.
Rowland says the children, three girls and one boy, were homeschooled and adopted, and there were no previous reports of violence at the home.
"I’d ask our community to lift the rest of this family and friends up in prayer. ... “They’re going to have to deal and learn how to deal with this and how to live life without their loved ones,” Rowland said to WSMV.
