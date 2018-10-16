Phenix City mayor raises funds through ball, hands out scholarships

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - The mayor of Phenix City is presenting scholarships to high school students on Oct. 16 with funds raised through his annual ball.
For the past five years, Mayor Eddie Lowe of Phenix City has hosted a ball to raise money for graduating high school students.
The purpose is to help them reach their future career goals.
This year, 16 students from Central High School will have the opportunity to participate in a dual-enrollment Program through nearby Chattahoochee Valley Community College.
The 2018 Mayor’s Ball for education and charity raised over $100,000.
Over the years, the ball has allowed the community to provide scholarship donations to 122 Central High School and Glenwood School seniors for college funding.
Mayor Eddie Lowe, along with city leaders, will present and announce the scholarships today at their city council meeting at 9:00 a.m.
