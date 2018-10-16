City Council to vote on bringing new hotel to downtown Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - A project is on the table to bring a hotel to the heart of downtown Auburn.
This plan was first presented in March and now city leaders could be moving forward with project managers.
The “Southern Living Hotel” would stretch from Quixotes down to Regions Bank in downtown.
It would cover over 90,000 square feet and bringing along a grocery store, spa, and restaurant.
If city council members approve a deal with project managers Harvest Capital Group, it would also mean almost 200 more parking spaces added to the downtown parking deck currently under construction.
The height ordinance passed to allow buildings to be 75 feet tall versus 65 feet downtown. This potential hotel would be 75 feet tall and bring a new look to downtown. Some are pleased while others are not.
The bicycle shop, nail salon, and a host of other retailers currently occupying the space could potentially move back into the new retail space the project plans to bring.
Some city leaders say there is a need for more spots to house for tourism and accommodation in the downtown area and the approval of this nearly 130-room hotel would do just that.
If city council members agree to move forward with the project, negotiations will begin with project managers.
Tuesday is the last city council meeting with current councilors. Six new members along with a new mayor will be sworn in on Nov. 5.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.