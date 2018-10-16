Victims not told of parole board’s cancellation of this week’s hearings

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles has canceled all parole hearings for the week following an executive order from Gov. Kay Ivey, signed Monday.
One key group of people who didn’t get the cancellation memo until they arrived for parole hearings? The victims and their families. Some traveled from as far away as Georgia only to learn of the cancellations.
Three people who drove in for the hearings told WSFA 12 News they’d contacted the board between 4-4:30 p.m. Monday and were told the hearings were still scheduled. The hearings were scheduled for Oct. 16, 17, and 18 and about 30 inmates were set for hearings Tuesday.
Victims arriving for the hearings were unexpectedly met with locked doors and a sign confirming the cancellation.
Ivey’s executive order placed a moratorium on, or froze, early parole hearings for violent inmates. Assistant Executive Director Darrell Morgan stated the board wanted to pull all the files to determine whether they were compliant with the governor’s mandate.
Morgan encouraged those who were scheduled for hearings over the coming weeks to watch the docket online for any changes.
Gov. Ivey responded to the board’s decision to cancel all hearings for the rest of the week saying, “My order was clear that the Board was to implement a moratorium only on early parole hearings, not all parole hearings. My office was notified late yesterday of their decision, yet their reasoning is not sound. There are certainly issues that need to be addressed and executive leadership is one of those areas. I eagerly await the Board submitting their corrective action plan by mid-November.”
There’s no word yet on what to expect for next week’s scheduled dockets.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.