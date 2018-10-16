WTVM assisting with hurricane relief efforts in Randolph County, GA

RANDOLPH COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - News Leader 9 is stepping in to help those impacted by Hurricane Michael.
WTVM will travel to Cuthbert and Randolph County, one of the hardest hit areas by the storm.
We will also partner with Two Men and a Truck and the Valley Rescue Mission so that those in less affected areas, like here in Columbus, can help us fill up a truck.
A truck will be in our front parking lot beginning Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. to Friday at noon.
Items were need are bottle water, non-perishable food items, hygiene products, and baby food and diapers.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.