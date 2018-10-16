WTVM Editorial 10/16/18: Dr. Wilkes is #1

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Did you know that the state of Alabama’s best school superintendent is Phenix City’s Randy Wilkes?
It’s true. He received the honor just several days ago, having beaten out regional candidates to become Alabama’s School Superintendent of the Year.
Phenix City is lucky to have him.
We’ve been covering Dr. Wilkes successes in the school district since he was chosen as its leader in 2014.
Dr. Wilkes has made sure every student in grades 6 through 12 has a computer.
He led the effort behind the “Friends of Phenix City Schools”, which raised more than one million dollars for the district’s ambitious projects.
One of those is the Dyer Family STEM Center, stressing the real-world value of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. The STEM program has been a major success, not to mention a hit with the students.
In less than 10 years, students enrolled in the STEM program now, will be college-bound or graduated and eminently employable, earning big bucks in any number of related fields thanks to the solid education they’re receiving in Phenix City Schools.
Education is a very difficult field. It’s not that the teaching is so difficult, though it’s never easy. But often politics can get in the way, or budgets, or even disinterested parents. No district is immune to educational roadblocks.
But under Randy Wilkes leadership, Phenix City Schools are blossoming: boosting the percentage of graduation to the high 90’s last year compared to a graduation percentage rate in the 60’s just three years ago. These students are now better prepared for the future because of Dr. Randy Wilkes.
Phenix City parents have a lot to be proud of when it comes to their school superintendent and we are happy to join them in saying to Dr. Wilkes, Congratulations for earning the title “Alabama Superintendent of the Year.”
