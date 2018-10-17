Beaches closed on the French Riviera due to oil pellets

FILE - In this file photo provided Monday Oct.8, 2018 by the Marine Nationale, a Tunisian ship and a Cypriot ship are seen after a collision in the Mediterranean Sea north of Corsica island. France’s Ecology ministry said oil pellets have reached beaches near Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera on Wednesday, Oct. 17, ten days after two cargo ships collided north of the island of Corsica. The sites are closed to the public and agents are going to be mobilized to collect the pellets, the statement said. (Benoit Emile/Marine Nationale via AP, file) (Benoit Emile)