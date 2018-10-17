California surgeon, girlfriend face new rape, other charges

Reality show doctor Grant Robicheaux, second from right, and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley, right, listen as Robicheaux's attorney Philip Cohen, left, speaks outside court in Newport Beach, Calif., following their hearing on new criminal charges involving five additional victims Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. The pair were previously charged with drugging and sexually assaulting two women. The Orange County district attorney's office said the additional charges include kidnapping and rape by use of drugs. Robicheaux, 38, and Riley, 31, pleaded not guilty to all counts. A judge ordered their bail to be raised to $1 million each, up from $100,000 each. Man at rear is unidentified. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin) (Amy Taxin)