Judge orders solid waste to be removed from former Columbus mayoral candidate’s home

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Former Columbus mayoral candidate Winifred Shipman appeared in environmental court Wednesday morning following hoarding allegations at his North Columbus home.
According to the Director of Building Inspections and Code Enforcement for Columbus John Hudgison, there hasn’t been any changes to the area on Abbey Drive since Shipman’s last hearing.
The judge ordered all the solid waste to be abated on Shipman’s property. The waste that will be removed includes feces, rats, and standing water. However, the cars on the property can stay for now.
The City of Columbus is bidding out work by vendors to help with vermin issues over the next two weeks.
