Fort Benning sniper competition continues into second day

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - Fort Benning hosted day two of the 2018 International Sniper Competition and more than thirty teams are battling out for the title and bragging rights.
A total of 33 teams stemming from across the globe are competing.
Soldiers from the U.S. Army, Marines, National Guard, Navy, Army Reserve, FBI and overseas are taking part.
The competitions are taking place on the firing ranges on post.
Competition participants say they will be able to take what they learn and apply it.
“All these competitions are fantastic because they bring together the best across the world in a specific area and whenever we have the best together everybody’s gonna learn something, everybody’s gonna leave better than they were,” said Captain Gregory Elgort with the U.S. Army Sniper Course. “And everybody is gonna take away a new tactic, a new technique that they didn’t know from somebody else.”
The sniper competition wraps up Friday with an awards ceremony.
