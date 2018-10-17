Georgia police investigating arrest of black preteen rapper

Register says the 12-year-old previously was warned not to sell CDs inside an Atlanta mall, but was caught doing so again this month.

Lil C arrested in Atlanta; Source: Lil C. Instagram
By Morgan Howard | October 17, 2018 at 10:55 AM EST - Updated October 17 at 2:00 PM

ATLANTA (AP) - Police in Georgia are investigating the arrest of a black preteen rapper by a white off-duty officer.

It’s jusssss like this! When God is blessing you🙏🏾 Tha Devil🧛🏾‍♂️ is always rite around tha corner to seek & destroy. Tha fact that he snatched me & was trying to drag me around like I’m sum criminal that’s stealing, robbing or killing or sum is #Crazy. But tha worst part is he trying to charging me with a #felony putting my hands on a #PoliceOfficer he say I tried to brake his fingers, he say I cussed him & he say I pushed him! Where in this video do it show I did anything but tell him I know my rights & then when he proceeded to try and drag me my auntie stepped in & got in between us to get tha #Police off me, cause he was treating me like uh lil rag dog he can sling around.... All #Police is not bad, a lot are good friends of mines. But it’s some of you that do not deserve to be in a #PoliceUniform & this guy is clearly 1!!! Right is Right / Wrong is Wrong!! #CobbCounty #Police We must get to tha bottom of this... I’m just a kid out here standing for tha right & Motivating other kids in a positive way. Why try to destroy & bring me down!?!?🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️

News outlets report Cobb Police Chief Mike Register says the department launched a probe Tuesday into the October arrest, which was partly captured on video and posted online. Register says the 12-year-old previously was warned not to sell CDs inside an Atlanta mall, but was caught doing so again this month.

A Patchwerk Recording Studios manager, Toya Brown, identified the boy as Mississippi-native Corey Jackson, who performs under the name Lil C-Note. Register says the boy's aunt "attacked" the officer. The woman and boy were arrested on charges including misdemeanor criminal trespass. It's unclear if they have lawyers.

The officer was working a part-time mall security job. Police haven’t released his name.

