GUEST SEGMENT: United Way 211 service helps Chattahoochee Valley following Hurricane Michael

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The 211 service is a 24 hour a day referral line that supports the Chattahoochee Valley though texting or calling.
United Way is helping Hurricane Michael victims is by activating the national texting platform where those affected can text ‘Michael’ to 898-211 and have access to resources like Red Cross, National Guard, and many others.
The program also assists those displaced to jobs during the natural disaster.
The disaster related unemployment helps those who are in a declared disaster area that helps to bridge the gap.
For more information you can visit their website.
