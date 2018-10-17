Healthcare providers advise of widespread ADHD cases

(WTVM) - October marks ADHD Awareness Month and doctors are advising of how widespread the disorder is.
More than six percent of children ages 3 to 17 and about four percent of adults have been diagnosed with ADHD---Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.
Some studies estimate the numbers are even higher. This year’s theme for the month is “Setting the Record Straight.”
Dr. Ritu Chandra with Children’s Pediatric of Phenix City says that ADHA is not what most people think it is.
“Of course, the really gratifying thing is that when we start to treat the kids and we see amazing results when little Johnny can retain personally and function in a more effective way, it's really gratifying,” says Chandra.
Chandra says there is a new machine at her practice than can tell right then and there if a child has ADHD. She says when children, teens, and adults are diagnosed early and receive treatment, they can lead more fulfilling lives.
