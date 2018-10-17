Protesters prevent females ages 10-50 from entering temple

A policeman throws back a stone as they clash with protestors who tried to stop women of menstruating age from going to the Sabarimala temple at Nilackal, a base camp on way to the mountain shrine in Kerala, India, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. The historic mountain shrine, one of the largest Hindu pilgrimage centers in the world is set to open its doors to females of menstruating age following a ruling by the country's top court. Police arrested some protesters when they tried to block the path of some females. (AP Photo) (AP)