LaGrange electric crews assisting with power restoration in Blakely,GA following Hurricane Michael

LaGrange utility workers are in Blakely, GA assisting with Hurricane Michael damage. (Source: City of LaGrange)
By Charnae Ware | October 17, 2018 at 2:25 PM EST - Updated October 17 at 2:25 PM

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The city of LaGrange electric crews is helping to restore power in Blakely, Georgia following damage caused by Hurricane Michael.

Just 20 miles east of Dothan, multiple city utilities are working together to help each other following the storm damage Michael brought to the city.

LaGrange Utilities Director Patrick Bowie says, “We are very proud of our electric employees for volunteering to help a neighboring utility following Hurricane Michael.”

